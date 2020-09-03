Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Coronavirus testing shortages amid outbreaks

The coronavirus testing system is struggling to keep up with demand, with shortages reported in some areas where there are fewer cases because tests are needed elsewhere. It means some people with symptoms have been directed to drive-through testing centres more than 100 miles away.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Government 'overseeing the demise of UK aviation'

Leading figures in UK aviation have criticised the government for not backing Covid-19 testing at airports as an alternative to quarantine. The head of the firm which owns Southampton, Aberdeen and Glasgow airports says ministers are "overseeing the demise of UK aviation". The Department for Transport says the rules are under "constant review" and points to "unprecedented support" for the industry.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Mortgage deals plummet as lenders play safe

The number of low-deposit mortgage deals available to borrowers has plummeted since the pandemic hit the UK, with lenders being much stricter amid fears of defaults. Borrowers with 10% deposits can choose from just 60 deals now - down from 779 at the start of March, according to financial information company Moneyfacts.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Charity seeks review of care home visit guidance

Many care homes in England are still refusing regular face-to-face visits, which are often deemed essential for people with severe dementia, says the charity John's Campaign which is demanding a judicial review of the government guidance. The Department of Health says its first priority is to prevent infections.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. School is 'going to get me back on track'

GCSE pupils missed a lot of schooling through lockdown. But year 11 pupils tell us they are glad to be back at Riverside School in Barking, east London. Its head teacher explained how the first day of term differed at a time of pandemic.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Students tell us about their hopes, fears and frustrations

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Here are some social media myths about testing and school that you should ignore.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: