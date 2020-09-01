We have another five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll be back on Wednesday morning with another update.

1. UK considers putting Portugal back on quarantine list

The government is considering reintroducing quarantine measures for people arriving in the UK from Portugal, sources have told the BBC. Portugal has recorded more than 20 cases per 100,000 people in the past week. Normally when a country surpasses that mark, the UK government imposes 14 days of self-isolation on returning travellers. A decision is expected by Thursday.

2. Return of restrictions in Glasgow area

Restrictions on visiting other households are being reintroduced in the Glasgow area after an increase in cases of coronavirus. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the move shortly after 18:00 BST, after 66 new positive tests were recorded in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. The restrictions will apply to people living in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire. They will be in place for two weeks, but will be reviewed after a week.

3. Decision on exam delay promised 'very soon'

A decision on whether to delay next year's GCSE and A-level exams in England will be made "very soon", schools minister Nick Gibb has said. In June, the government announced that exams, usually taken in May and June, were likely to be pushed back to later in the summer to help cope with the impact of coronavirus. Mr Gibb said a "range of factors" had to be considered, including time needed for marking and delivering results on a certain date.

4. Tens of thousands of Scottish pupils absent

In Scotland, school attendance is down to 84.5%. More than 100,000 pupils in Scotland are absent from school, according to Scottish government figures. However, only 22,821 of the absences are recorded as "Covid-19 related". The Scottish government said it was common for other viral infections to circulate after a "prolonged break" away from school.

5. Is the spread in Africa slowing down?

The World Health Organization has said the Covid-19 outbreak in Africa may have passed its peak, but it warns governments not to be complacent as countries relax their restrictions. The number of new daily confirmed cases overall has been dropping, but some countries are experiencing a rise in cases. Here's what we know about the course of the disease in Africa.

Passengers boarding a bus in Lagos being given hand sanitiser

