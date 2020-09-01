We have another five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Lockdown pupils 'are three months behind'

The lockdown has left children in England three months behind in their learning, with boys and poor pupils worst hit, a survey of 3,000 head teachers and teachers suggests. The National Foundation for Educational Research says the learning gap between rich and poor pupils has grown by 46%. The Department of Education has said it's determined that children should not miss out because of coronavirus. Find out more here about the return to school and whether you have to send your child back.

Image copyright AFP

2. Rashford unites food giants to fight child poverty

Three months ago Marcus Rashford led a campaign that persuaded the government to change its mind and continue providing food vouchers for families who qualify for free school meals - a scheme introduced during lockdown - over the summer holidays. Now the Manchester United footballer is joining forces with major charities and supermarkets to call for more government funding to tackle child food poverty in the UK. He says he's confident the group can help change lives "for the better".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "You should feel free, if you want to ask for help, to ask for help"

3. 'Chaos' if Portugal returns to quarantine list

Holidaymakers will face "chaos and hardship" if Portugal is put back on the UK's quarantine list, warns the head of British Airways' parent company Willie Walsh. The country was taken off the list 10 days ago, prompting a surge in bookings for flights and holidays, but coronavirus cases have been rising. Mr Walsh said the "ever-changing" quarantine requirements mean "the UK has officially hung up the 'closed' sign". Ministers have said their approach prevents coronavirus cases being imported.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. 'I have no idea how to get better'

Monique Jackson caught Covid-19 early in the pandemic and nearly six months later she's still unwell. In normal times, she practises Thai boxing and jiu-jitsu and cycles 12 miles a day to and from her job in an art gallery in central London. But the past few months have profoundly changed her life. Now, she has a list on her bedroom wall reminding her to save enough energy each day to brush her teeth. Monique has been keeping an illustrated diary about her symptoms and her vain attempts to get treatment.

Image copyright Monique Jackson

5. Bride who was allowed lockdown wedding dies

A terminally ill woman whose circumstances persuaded Northern Ireland's devolved government to allow her wedding to go ahead despite lockdown restrictions has died. Samantha Byrne, who had cancer, and her husband Frankie tied the knot in May after her family lobbied politicians. Mrs Byrne, from Loughbrickland, County Down, died on Sunday in a hospice. First Minister Arlene Foster said she did not think anyone "could have failed to be touched by the couple".

Image copyright PAcemaker

