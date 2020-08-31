We have another five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll be back on Tuesday morning with another update.

1. Delay GCSE and A-level exams, says Labour

Next year's A-level and GCSE exams in England, usually scheduled for May, should happen as late as July to allow more catch-up time, Labour has said. Students starting Year 11 and Year 13 have "a mountain to climb", having missed months of schooling, shadow education secretary Kate Green said. Meanwhile, new requirements for pupils to wear face coverings between classes and on school transport come into effect in Scotland.

2. Eat Out to Help Out discount comes to an end

The government's Eat Out to Help Out discount is coming to an end, having been praised by many of the restaurants, cafes and pubs it was designed to help. The Monday to Wednesday August scheme, which gives diners 50% off, up to £10, has helped to tempt more people to eat out again, the industry says. A group of restaurateurs wants the scheme to be brought back in the autumn.

3. Covid-19 cases confirmed on Greek island flight

Passengers who were on a flight to Wales from a Greek island have been told to self-isolate after some on board tested positive for coronavirus. Seven people from three different parties on Tui flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on Tuesday have tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Government paid influencers to promote Test and Trace

Social media influencers have been paid an undisclosed amount to promote the NHS Test and Trace service, the government has confirmed. Dozens of Instagram influencers, including former Love Island contestants Shaughna Phillips, Chris Hughes and Josh Denzel, uploaded Instagram posts marked as ads, with the hashtags "#gettested" and "letsgetback".

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips is one Instagram influencer who has been promoting the NHS Test and Trace scheme to her followers

5. Organisers of 3,000-strong rave hit with £10k fine

The organisers behind a rural rave in south Wales which attracted 3,000 people from around the UK have been find £10,000. Elsewhere, police attended events in Leeds, Essex and the West Midlands. In Norfolk, more than 500 people attended a rave in Thetford Forest, which began at about 23:20 BST Saturday and was eventually closed down at 18:30 on Sunday.

Image copyright Richard Swingler Image caption An estimated 3,000 people had been at the event in the Dulais Valley in Neath Port Talbot

