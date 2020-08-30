We have another five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll be back on Monday morning with another update.

1. Mass university return could spark next Covid wave

UK universities are being urged to scrap plans for face-to-face teaching until Christmas in order to prevent a second wave of coronavirus. Academics' union, UCU, said more than a million students moving around the country was "a recipe for disaster". But university bosses have said that they have worked hard to plan for a safe return to all aspects of student life.

2. 'Life chances at risk if pupils don't return'

Parents who do not send their children back to school risk putting a "huge dent in their future life chances", Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned in an open letter. Days before millions of pupils are due to return to the classroom in England and Wales, Mr Williamson has insisted that schools are safe. Meanwhile, can your child's school insist they take a Covid test?

3. Hundreds arrested in German 'anti-corona' protests

Some 300 demonstrators have been arrested in Berlin during protests against Germany's coronavirus restrictions. The mostly peaceful demonstrations saw 38,000 people take to the city's streets. Similar rallies took place in other European cities, with some demonstrators calling the virus a hoax.

4. Lessons from The Plague in the age of coronavirus

Although it was published 73 years ago, today Albert Camus' novel The Plague almost feels like a news bulletin. It has been flying off bookshop shelves around the world as readers struggle to make sense of the global spread of Covid-19.

5. 'Lockdown helped me contribute more at work'

Coronavirus restrictions have changed the way millions of people work. For Sophie Washington, a wheelchair-user who's been shielding in rural Wales since March, lockdown has actually allowed her to "contribute more" to her role at a London-based charity.

