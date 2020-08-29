We have another five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll be back on Sunday morning with another update.

1. Rota system for secondary schools

Secondary schools in England have been told they may have to teach pupils according to a rota, if local coronavirus cases rise, new government guidance reveals. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says changing school attendance would be used only as an "absolute last resort." Meanwhile, is transport a weak link in plans for a safe return to the classrooms?

2. Winter plans revealed in leaked Sage report

A leaked government report suggests a "reasonable worst case scenario" of 85,000 deaths across the UK this winter due to Covid-19. While more restrictions could be re-introduced, schools would likely remain open, the document suggests. However, some are critical of the modelling and say some of it is already out of date.

3. Guidance 'too late' for weekend care home visits

Many care homes are unlikely to allow indoor visits this weekend in spite of new guidance, an industry group has said. Indoor visits were allowed on Friday, a day earlier than previously announced. Although the guidance was "well-intended", it may have unrealistically "raised expectations" of immediate changes.

4. Is it time for us to move on?

Although the trend in deaths and serious illness in the UK continues to decline, it is still summer. The next few weeks will be critical in understanding whether transmission rates will rise sharply again as schools and universities go back and people return to offices and spend more time indoors. The BBC's medical editor Fergus Walsh explores whether we should move on from Covid.

5. Storm hero pilot becomes funeral director

An airline pilot who was filmed battling to bring a plane down in a storm three years ago has quit the industry to become a funeral director, after he lost his job earlier this year when the pandemic halted global travel. Rather than find another role, William Barron opened a funeral home in Derbyshire.

