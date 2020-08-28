Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Study suggests Covid risk to children is 'tiny'

Parents should be "reassured" Covid-19 has not caused the deaths of any otherwise healthy schoolchildren in the UK, researchers say. A study of 651 children with coronavirus in hospitals in England, Wales and Scotland showed only 18% needed intensive care. Six died but all had "profound" underlying health problems.

2. Heads reassure pupils: 'We are ready for you'

Some 97% of 4,000 schools in England and Wales surveyed by the National Association of Head Teachers say they will open their doors to all pupils at the start of term. Nearly all have created pupil "bubbles", staggered lesson times and installed extra hand washing stations. "Do not let the very public political... argument cloud your confidence in schools," general secretary Paul Whiteman urges parents.

3. Back-to-work message to be aired

People will again be encouraged to go back to their workplaces as part of a government campaign starting next week. Employers will be asked to reassure employees it is safe to return to the office by highlighting measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Business leaders have warned of the damage to city centres since people stopped commuting.

4. Covid-19 smell loss 'made meat taste like petrol'

Losing the ability to smell or taste are two of the symptoms associated with Covid-19. But while many regain their senses, others - like Kate McHenry, below - tell us they are trapped in a world of distorted scents that has ruined mealtimes and left them fearing a permanent loss of senses.

5. How EastEnders is 'cheating' with kissing scenes

Social distancing rules have played havoc with filming for television. But the crew behind BBC soap opera EastEnders has found an imaginative method of creating intimate scenes using actors' real-life partners.

