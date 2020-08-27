Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. Switzerland joins UK's quarantine list

Travellers returning to the UK from Switzerland, Czech Republic and Jamaica now face quarantine, under rules coming into effect from 04:00 BST on Saturday, due to a rise in Covid cases. Scotland had already taken Switzerland off its list last week. Meanwhile, Cuba has been added to the list of countries exempt from quarantine. Read more about the UK's quarantine rules..

Image copyright EPA

2. Daily cases highest since mid-June

The number of daily UK cases of coronavirus has risen to 1,522 in the past 24 hours - the highest tally since 12 June. This is still much lower than the 5,000 daily cases in April of people testing positive at the peak of the epidemic. However, cases have been rising across Europe and began edging up again in the UK in July. Experts suspect that a relatively small number of areas in the UK are responsible for the increase. Read more: How many confirmed cases are there in your area?

3. Manchester United's Pogba tests positive for coronavirus

Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba will have to self-isolate for 14 days after testing positive for Covid-19, according to France manager Didier Deschamps. The 27-year-old will miss France's Nations League game in Sweden on Saturday 5 September and the home game against Croatia three days later.

Image copyright Reuters

4. Law to break up 'super-spreader' house parties

Police in Scotland will have the power to break up house parties with more than 15 people from Friday after health officials warned such gatherings could present "high-risk super-spreader environments". First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the move was necessary in anticipation of more indoor gatherings as winter approaches.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first minister said police will only take action to disperse house parties as a last resort

5. I'm A Celeb's move to castle

The next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in north Wales after it was forced to relocate from Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic, ITV has confirmed. Ant and Dec will return as hosts, and the winner will be crowned the King or Queen of the Castle - instead of the Jungle. The celebrities taking part this year have yet to be announced.

Image copyright Karen Kenworthy Image caption The castle near Abergele was built in the early 19th Century

