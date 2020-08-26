Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. 'Mutant algorithm' caused exam chaos, says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson blamed a "mutant algorithm" for this year's exam results chaos, as the most senior official in the Department for Education stood down. The department said Mr Johnson had concluded it needed "fresh official leadership". Visiting a school in Leicestershire, Mr Johnson told students "your grades were almost derailed by a mutant algorithm", prompting a union to accuse him of trying to "idly shrug away a disaster that his own government created".

Image copyright Reuters

2. Last-minute mask U-turn leaves teachers frustrated

Schools in Leicestershire return to class a week before the rest of England, meaning they had to adapt to a government decision to require face coverings in communal areas just hours before opening. Teachers said they received "little or no notice" while they were "busting a gut to get ready". Northern Ireland is also requiring pupils to wear masks from 31 August while Wales said it is up to schools and councils to decide. But why have there been so many political U-turns lately?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kibworth Primary School in Leicester has introduced a range of measures to be 'Covid-safe'

3. I will meet the bereaved, says Johnson

After a group of 1,600 families who have lost loved ones to coronavirus said they had asked five times for Boris Johnson to meet them, the prime minister said he was "not aware" of their letters. But he told Sky News: "Of course I will meet the bereaved." The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice warn they are preparing legal action if a statutory public inquiry is not called.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: Bereaved relatives on why they want an immediate full inquiry

4. UK faces loss of £22bn tourism revenue

While many Britons have taken their holidays in the UK this year, a tourism industry body is warning that the absence of overseas visitors could mean losing £60m in revenue per day. Foreign tourists are "staying away in droves" because of the impact of the pandemic on the UK, the World Travel & Tourism Council said. It comes as an international economic think tank reported that the UK was the hardest hit among major economies by coronavirus, ahead of Spain.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Some restaurants extend Eat Out to Help Out

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends on 31 August, but some restaurants have decided to entice more customers back in September by funding the discount - 50% off up to a maximum of £10 - themselves. Click here for a list of some of those who have confirmed so far. Research suggests that only 27% of UK consumers feel comfortable eating in a restaurant at the moment, and only 23% are happy going to a bar or pub.

Image copyright Grosvenor

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...if you need to get up to speed on the new rules over face coverings in schools, take a look at our guide.

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: