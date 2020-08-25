River Taff search for canoeist believed to have capsized near Cardiff
- 25 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are searching a river following reports a canoeist has capsized and gone into the water.
The person was reported going into the River Taff at Taff's Well, north of Cardiff, just before 09:50 BST.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We are currently on scene with an emergency ambulance, the Wales Air Ambulance and our hazardous area rescue team arrived by road to assist colleagues from the fire service."
The search is ongoing, police say.