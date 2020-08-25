Police are searching a river following reports a canoeist has capsized and gone into the water.

The person was reported going into the River Taff at Taff's Well, north of Cardiff, just before 09:50 BST.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We are currently on scene with an emergency ambulance, the Wales Air Ambulance and our hazardous area rescue team arrived by road to assist colleagues from the fire service."

The search is ongoing, police say.