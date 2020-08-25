Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Demand for school masks rethink

The government is coming under pressure to review its policy on the wearing of face coverings in schools in England. In secondary schools in Scotland, face coverings are set to be used in corridors and shared areas, and head teachers say there's a lack of guidance about whether staff or pupils elsewhere can wear one if they want to. Downing Street has so far ruled out any review. Some parents at schools already returning in England have told the BBC about their fears. BBC Reality Check has looked at the risks.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Pupils and staff in Germany are wearing face masks

2. Delayed BTec results due

Thousands of BTec students will start receiving their revised grades in the next few hours. The results were delayed to allow for a reassessment to bring them in line with A-levels and GCSEs - we explain the whole saga in detail. All 450,000 BTec pupils should get their results by the end of the week, but awarding body Pearson said those awaiting grades for university entry were being prioritised.

Midlands and northern students use Btecs for university the most % of acceptances by region and qualification, 2016

3. Catching coronavirus twice

Scientists in Hong Kong say they have documented the first confirmed case of reinfection with coronavirus. A man in his 30s who was infected in April tested positive again this month. The findings suggest some people could lose immunity after only a few months, but the World Health Organisation says more research is needed. One bit of good news is that the man didn't become unwell the second time. Read more on the question of immunity.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Can you become immune to coronavirus?

4. 'Ambience' ruined

Restaurateurs and hoteliers in Scotland are calling for a ban on background music to be lifted, saying it's the "kiss of death" for the atmosphere in their premises. The idea behind the ban is that people will lean in closer to be heard where music is played, thereby increasing the risk of transmitting coronavirus. But owners have told the BBC they believe the blanket policy is illogical.

Image copyright Rod Dos Santos Image caption Rod Dos Santos, manager of Southern Cross Cafe in Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, said the music ban was "ridiculous"

5. Carnival past and present

For nearly 40 years, Mikey Dread has run one of Notting Hill Carnival's most famous reggae sound systems - Channel One. This year, rather than one million people dancing in the streets, revellers will have to watch streamed performances from the comfort of their own homes. Mikey, though, says he's still looking forward to it. Find out why - and take a trip down memory lane with some fantastic images from carnivals of decades past.

Image copyright Eddie Otchere / Museum of London Image caption The Channel One sound system has been at every single Notting Hill Carnival since 1983

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Plus, the BBC's Laura Foster explains how you can look after someone who catches the virus in their own home.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: