Coronavirus: Face coverings in schools, BTec results due and music ban
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Demand for school masks rethink
The government is coming under pressure to review its policy on the wearing of face coverings in schools in England. In secondary schools in Scotland, face coverings are set to be used in corridors and shared areas, and head teachers say there's a lack of guidance about whether staff or pupils elsewhere can wear one if they want to. Downing Street has so far ruled out any review. Some parents at schools already returning in England have told the BBC about their fears. BBC Reality Check has looked at the risks.
2. Delayed BTec results due
Thousands of BTec students will start receiving their revised grades in the next few hours. The results were delayed to allow for a reassessment to bring them in line with A-levels and GCSEs - we explain the whole saga in detail. All 450,000 BTec pupils should get their results by the end of the week, but awarding body Pearson said those awaiting grades for university entry were being prioritised.
Midlands and northern students use Btecs for university the most
% of acceptances by region and qualification, 2016
3. Catching coronavirus twice
Scientists in Hong Kong say they have documented the first confirmed case of reinfection with coronavirus. A man in his 30s who was infected in April tested positive again this month. The findings suggest some people could lose immunity after only a few months, but the World Health Organisation says more research is needed. One bit of good news is that the man didn't become unwell the second time. Read more on the question of immunity.
4. 'Ambience' ruined
Restaurateurs and hoteliers in Scotland are calling for a ban on background music to be lifted, saying it's the "kiss of death" for the atmosphere in their premises. The idea behind the ban is that people will lean in closer to be heard where music is played, thereby increasing the risk of transmitting coronavirus. But owners have told the BBC they believe the blanket policy is illogical.
5. Carnival past and present
For nearly 40 years, Mikey Dread has run one of Notting Hill Carnival's most famous reggae sound systems - Channel One. This year, rather than one million people dancing in the streets, revellers will have to watch streamed performances from the comfort of their own homes. Mikey, though, says he's still looking forward to it. Find out why - and take a trip down memory lane with some fantastic images from carnivals of decades past.
