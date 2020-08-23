Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning.

1. 'Missing school worse for children than virus'

The UK's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, has warned that children are more likely to suffer long-term harm by not returning to school next month, than if they were to catch coronavirus. He said the chances of children dying from Covid-19 were "incredibly small" but were "not zero", adding that the great majority of children who have died with the virus had "very serious health conditions".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prof Chris Whitty: "The chances of children dying from Covid are incredibly small"

2. £10,000 fines for illegal raves

Organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people could face fines of up to £10,000 under new powers given to police in England from Friday. People who attend gatherings and those who do not wear face coverings when required to can be fined £100, doubling on each offence up to £3,200. The tougher penalties for those breaking coronavirus rules were unveiled by the government earlier this month.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Thousands of people attended an illegal rave in Greater Manchester in June

3. Children aged 12 and over should wear masks - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance saying children aged 12 and over should wear face coverings, in line with their country's recommended practice for adults. The advice does not say whether children over the age of 12 should wear a mask in school. Each of the UK's four nations have their own rules on face coverings. In England, children under the age of 11 do not have have to wear one.

Image copyright Reuters

4. 'No socialising' rules in north-west England 'confusing'

Tougher new rules intended to stem the spread of coronavirus in north-west England have been branded "confusing". Residents in Oldham and parts of Blackburn and Pendle have been told not to socialise with other households. Workplaces, childcare facilities and businesses remain open - with schools still set to return from 1 September. Councils said it was "unclear" how the rules would be enforced and called for clarity from the government.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Oldham, along with other parts of northern England, has extra restrictions in place

5. Edinburgh Fringe acts take shows online

After the Edinburgh Fringe Festival was cancelled for the first time in its 73-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic, several comedians who were set to appear - including Abandoman - made the best of a bad situation by performing online or at socially-distanced gigs. While some have relished the chance to "upgrade the skillset", others say the removal of the live scene has killed their act.

Image copyright Fringe on Friday/Shedinburgh Image caption Left-right: Suzi Ruffell, Abandoman and Jayde Adams

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...the rules about which countries UK holidaymakers can visit without having to quarantine on return are regularly changing, here's all you need to know about the latest measures.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive. How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode, English, Welsh or Northern Irish council name, or Scottish health board name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – England, Wales and Northern Ireland updated weekly. Scotland updated monthly. Although the numbers of deaths per 100,000 people shown in the charts above have not been weighted to account for variations in demography between local authorities, the virus is known to affect disproportionately older people, BAME people, and people from more deprived households or employed in certain occupations. Cases include positive tests of people in hospital and healthcare workers (Pillar 1) and people tested in the wider population (Pillar 2). Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers. Average is a median average of rates per area in each UK nation. Source: UK public health bodies - updated weekdays.

If you can't see the look-up click here.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: