Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Saturday morning.

1. UK tourists race home as quarantine rules kick in

Travellers returning to the UK from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago must now quarantine for 14 days. Some UK tourists raced to beat Saturday's 04:00 quarantine deadline, enduring long drives and spending thousands of pounds on new flights. Meanwhile, searches for flights to Portugal surged after the country was added to the UK's safe travel list.

Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor/PA Media

2. STA Travel becomes latest Covid casualty

STA travel has become the latest business to cease trading, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the travel sector. Almost 500 UK jobs are thought to be at risk at the company, which specialises in trips for young people, such as gap years. The firm, which has more than 50 UK shops, said its sales had not picked up as anticipated due to renewed lockdown measures and customer uncertainty.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. 'Why I hate working from home'

When the lockdown began in March, employees across the UK packed up their office gear and began working from home. For some, it was a welcome break from the daily commute. But after six months, others are struggling to cope. Tara Hudson, a council worker, said the lack of space and proper equipment in the one-bedroom flat she shares with her husband, makes working from home unbearable.

Image copyright Tara Hudson Image caption Tara Hudson says her back is now "in absolute agony"

4. The people offering to be infected with Covid-19

Would-be volunteers are campaigning to be allowed to participate in so-called "challenge trials" to try to speed up the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The trials would involve volunteers being given a Covid vaccine, followed by a dose of live coronavirus a few weeks later, to test whether the jab has protected them. Alastair Fraser-Urquhart, 18, is one such volunteer who has spoken to the BBC.

5. English music venues welcome extra cash

Many of England's small music venues shuttered their doors in mid-March due to Covid-19, and now face the threat of permanent closure. In response, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced a £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund, which included £2.25m for music venues. Now, an extra £1.1m in emergency funding has been announced in response to high demand - news that has been "warmly" welcomed by music venues.

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...the rules about which countries UK holidaymakers can visit without having to quarantine on return are regularly changing, here's all you need to know about the latest measures.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive. How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode, English, Welsh or Northern Irish council name, or Scottish health board name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – England, Wales and Northern Ireland updated weekly. Scotland updated monthly. Although the numbers of deaths per 100,000 people shown in the charts above have not been weighted to account for variations in demography between local authorities, the virus is known to affect disproportionately older people, BAME people, and people from more deprived households or employed in certain occupations. Cases include positive tests of people in hospital and healthcare workers (Pillar 1) and people tested in the wider population (Pillar 2). Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers. Average is a median average of rates per area in each UK nation. Source: UK public health bodies - updated weekdays.

If you can't see the look-up click here.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: