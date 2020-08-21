Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Britons in Croatia face quarantine

Thousands of British holidaymakers are facing a scramble to get home to avoid quarantine after Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago were removed from the safe travel list. People returning from those countries will have to isolate for 14 days if they are not back by 04:00 BST on Saturday. But passengers coming back from Portugal will no longer face any quarantine restrictions.

Image copyright Reuters

2. France sees coronavirus cases spike

France has reported more than 4,000 daily cases of Covid-19 for the first time since May, with officials saying the virus is now circulating in major cities among young people who typically do not have serious symptoms. Despite the increasing number of infections, France's education minister has ruled out postponing the start of the new school year in September. Cases are also increasing in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Image copyright Reuters

3. Doctors warn over antibody tests

The Royal College of Pathologists has warned that tests for coronavirus antibodies being sold for home use could be putting the public at risk. Doctors say they cannot guarantee that testing kits sold direct to consumers meet the appropriate standards and that more testing is needed to assess how effective they are. The government says no antibody test has been approved for home use and it is taking action to prevent bogus kits from being sold.

Image copyright Reuters

4. Can I catch coronavirus from food packaging?

After traces of the coronavirus were found on packaging in China, questions are again being asked about whether it can be transmitted via cardboard and plastic wrapping. While it is theoretically possible for the virus to survive for hours on some packaging materials, scientists believe that environmental conditions can affect how long it hangs around for. The World Health Organization says there is no need to disinfect food packaging, but does recommend washing hands after handling food and before eating.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. 1,000 applicants for one job

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the jobs market hard, with many workers facing redundancy or a reduction in their hours. A good example of how the number of job vacancies has plummeted can be found in Leeds, where the Northern Monk brewery had 1,021 applications for a packing job. Experts say that even if people don't lose their job, they may look to take on additional employment to make up for working fewer hours.

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...wearing a mask is mandatory in some circumstances, although the rules can differ in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. We have put together a user's guide to wearing a mask.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive. How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode, English, Welsh or Northern Irish council name, or Scottish health board name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – updated weekly. Although the numbers of deaths per 100,000 people shown in the charts above have not been weighted to account for variations in demography between local authorities, the virus is known to affect disproportionately older people, BAME people, and people from more deprived households or employed in certain occupations. Cases include positive tests of people in hospital and healthcare workers (Pillar 1) and people tested in the wider population (Pillar 2). Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers. Average is a median average of rates per area in each UK nation. Source: UK public health bodies - updated daily.

If you can't see the look-up click here.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: