Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. GCSE results due but BTecs pulled

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will get their GCSEs later, but students who took BTecs will have to wait after the exam board that awards them said it was going to re-grade this year's results. The 11th-hour decision by Pearson to bring BTecs into line with GCSEs and A-levels will affect around 500,000 pupils. The exam board has apologised for the disruption its decision is set to cause, but head teachers want it to explain why it made the last-minute change.

Image copyright PA Media

2. Public urged to get cancer checks

Singer Linda Nolan and TV presenter Bill Turnbull are backing a campaign to encourage people not to put off important health checks. Concerns have been raised that some are not getting potential problems looked at because of worries about coronavirus. Linda Nolan recently revealed she and her sister Anne had been diagnosed with cancer within days of each other. Nearly half of the public have said they had concerns about seeking help amid the pandemic. One in 10 said they would not contact their GP even if they had a lump or a new mole.

Image copyright PA Image caption Linda Nolan and Bill Turnbull have joined NHS doctors in encouraging cancer checks

3. Leaving intensive care is only the beginning

Bob Morning spent two months on a ventilator at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after contracting coronavirus. He remembers almost nothing after being admitted to hospital having had a high temperature, which gradually got worse. But being back home is just a step along the road to recovery - many former Covid-19 patients struggle with everyday tasks like washing up, which is where the NHS's post-intensive care support teams come in.

4. Adventure breaks for NHS staff and families

Health workers have been given a break from being on the front line of the fight against coronavirus thanks to an activity centre in Berkshire. Forty families have had the chance to spend time together in socially-distanced groups - learning activities like raft building and making campfires.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption NHS staff from hospitals in Oxfordshire and Berkshire were invited to take part

5. Thousands of hens rehomed

A charity that rehomes chickens has had more than 52,000 requests for hens since lockdown began. Fresh Start for Hens saves birds that have reached the end of their peak laying years and would face being slaughtered. The charity says a shortage of eggs in shops during the first weeks of lockdown fuelled the demand for chickens.

Image copyright Jaki Hann

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...loss of taste and smell are among the symptoms of coronavirus. Find out more about how it affects our bodies.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive. How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode, English, Welsh or Northern Irish council name, or Scottish health board name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – updated weekly. Although the numbers of deaths per 100,000 people shown in the charts above have not been weighted to account for variations in demography between local authorities, the virus is known to affect disproportionately older people, BAME people, and people from more deprived households or employed in certain occupations. Cases include positive tests of people in hospital and healthcare workers (Pillar 1) and people tested in the wider population (Pillar 2). Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers. Average is a median average of rates per area in each UK nation. Source: UK public health bodies - updated daily.

If you can't see the look-up click here.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: