Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. Pope demands vaccine access for the poor

Pope Francis has said the world's poorest people must have access to a coronavirus vaccine if one becomes available. "How sad it would be if access to a Covid-19 vaccine was made a priority for the richest. It would be sad if the vaccine became property of such-and-such nation and not universal for everyone," the Pope said during his weekly general audience from the Vatican. Teams across the world are working to develop a vaccine that will be effective against Covid-19.

2. Will masks be mandatory in offices?

France is set to make face coverings compulsory in most workplaces, with the rules likely to apply in all shared spaces in offices and factories. But Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the UK is not looking to follow suit. "We constantly look at the scientific advice and the answer here is that we are not currently considering doing that," he said. Face coverings are currently required in a number of indoor settings in the UK. Find more about the rules here.

3. Universities facing 'crazy demand'

After the government's U-turn over how A-levels were graded, thousands of students who thought they had missed out on their first choice of university may now have the grades to trade up. So how is this affecting universities? "The demand from students has gone crazy," says Emma Reay, director of admissions at Newcastle University. She said offers to students will be honoured but they may have to consider coming a year later.

4. Aberdeen lockdown continues

Aberdeen's lockdown has been extended for another week, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland's first minister said although the lockdown was having an impact, it was still "not yet safe" to lift the restrictions. A spike in Covid-19 cases linked to bars and nightlife in the city led to pubs and restaurants being shut two weeks ago and restrictions being placed on travel and visits to other households.

5. Eye makeup sales booming

Now that masks are an inevitable part of our everyday life, it looks like people are seeking to make a big impression with what asset is left on show - their eyes. According to analysts NPD, eye makeup has been taking a larger proportion of prestige cosmetics sales during and after lockdown. And interestingly, with lips now often hidden behind a mask, makeup sales in that area are taking a lesser share of spending. Read more about how the pandemic is affecting makeup and fashion sales.

