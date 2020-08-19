Image copyright PA Media Image caption Matt Hancock said evidence suggests transmission at workplaces is low

The UK government is not considering making the wearing of face masks compulsory in offices and workplaces, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

It comes as France ruled that coverings must be worn in most workplaces following a surge in coronavirus cases.

"We constantly look at the scientific advice and the answer here is that we are not currently considering doing that," said Mr Hancock.

Face coverings are currently compulsory on public transport all across the UK.

They are also compulsory in shops and other indoor places in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Earlier this week, France announced that from 1 September masks would be compulsory in all shared spaces in offices and factories where there is more than one worker present.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Previously, the French government only advised wearing masks at work when distancing is not possible

Masks are also even compulsory in some busy outdoor areas in Paris and other French cities.

'Low numbers catch virus at work'

Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the UK would follow France and introduce masks in workplaces, Mr Hancock said it was not being considered.

"And the reason is that the evidence from NHS Test and Trace for where people catch the disease is that, very largely, they catch it from one household meeting another household, usually in one of their homes.

"And so it's that household transmission that is the core group of passing on this virus in this country.

"The amount of people who have caught it in workplaces is relatively low we think from the evidence we've got."

There is currently no universal rule for workers to wear face masks at work in the UK, however the government has set out guidance for particular industries.

For example, hairdressers and beauticians are advised to cover their faces because it's harder to socially distance with the public.

Staff that work in shops or other indoor settings do not have to wear face coverings - although the government suggests businesses "consider their use where appropriate".

From the start of August, the government changed its guidance about work, no longer ordering people to work from home where they can.

It is now up to employers to decide whether staff can return to the workplace - as long as it is safe to do so.

Anybody will be allowed to use public transport, including to get to work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Does it matter if you wear your face mask wrong? Well, yes.

Over the past few months, there have been outbreaks among workers at meat processing plants as well as factories.

Most recently, there has been an outbreak at a factory in Newark, Nottinghamshire, which makes desserts for Waitrose and Tesco.

