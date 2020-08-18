Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.

1. Call for urgent review into exam results 'fiasco'

The biggest story in the UK over the last few days has been on exam results - and it's continuing tonight. School and college leaders are now calling on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to launch a review into how the "fiasco" was handled. Earlier, Mr Williamson apologised to pupils "for the distress" caused, after the government's U-turn decision about how A-levels and GCSEs are graded. Read more about the row, while our political correspondent looks at how Mr Williamson has kept his job.

2. Depression doubles during pandemic

Twice as many adults in Britain are reporting symptoms of depression compared to this time last year. That's according to figures from the Office for National Statistics, which surveyed 3,500 adults who were followed up over the course of 12 months. Under-40s, women, those with disabilities and people who said they would struggle to meet an unexpected cost of £850 were the most likely to show symptoms.

3. Eat Out discount used 35 million times in two weeks

We're now into the third week of the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which sees diners get half price meals (up to a maximum discount of £10) at participating restaurants on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August. New figures from the Treasury show that in the first fortnight, the scheme was used more than 35 million times - that's equivalent to "over half of the UK taking part" said Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Read more here on how the scheme works.

4. Leicester salons and nail bars reopen

There has been a further easing of restrictions in Leicester, which was the first area of the UK to go into a local lockdown at the end of June. From Wednesday, businesses including beauty salons, nail bars, spas, massage and tattoo parlours, and body piercing services will be able to reopen. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the infection rate had fallen to a safe enough level to allow the changes. But restrictions on gatherings in private homes and gardens remain in place.

5. Walker restarts 20,000 mile walk

Last year, Karen Penny set off westwards from her home in Gower, south Wales, on a 20,000-mile trek around Britain and Ireland. She was motivated to raise funds and awareness of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, after her husband's parents died of the condition. She got as far as Shetland in Scotland before Covid-19 hit, and returned home. Now, five months on and undeterred, she is resuming her journey.

