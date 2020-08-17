Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Exam row continues

Anger over the awarding of A-level grades shows no sign of abating. Sixth form colleges say their analysis shows grades across its institutions were 20% lower than historic equivalents. Grammar school heads are arguing a "great injustice" has been done. On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of students in England are due to receive GCSE results calculated using a similar system - explained in detail here.

2. Homelessness fears

There could be "a new wave of homelessness" in England when a ban on evictions ends later this month, a group of MPs is warning. The ban was introduced in March to protect those hit by the pandemic. The MPs want ministers to guarantee all local authorities can fund accommodation for rough sleepers for at least another year. Protections for tenants have already been extended in Wales and Scotland.

3. Lockdown with an abuser

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire has been finding out about the reality of domestic abuse during lockdown, meeting some of the women trapped in hugely challenging circumstances and the support workers trying to help them. She has also been reflecting on her own childhood and growing up with a violent father.

4. Election postponed

New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern has postponed the country's general election scheduled for September amid a spike in coronavirus cases. Earlier this week, the largest city, Auckland, went back into lockdown. New Zealand's response to the virus has been widely praised, with tough border restrictions, effective health messaging and an aggressive test-and-trace programme keeping deaths down.

5. Help for the self-employed

Self-employed workers who qualify for government support during the pandemic can from today apply for a second and final grant of up to £6,500. The first grant, launched in May, saw £7.8bn claimed by 2.7 million people. HM Revenue and Customs will contact those eligible, but critics say millions more will once again fall through the cracks. Read more on who can claim.

