Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Holidaymakers in race to return to UK

Thousands of British tourists are scrambling to get back to the UK before a 14-day quarantine is enforced from countries including France and the Netherlands. The new rules were announced on Thursday night and come into effect in the early hours of Saturday morning (04:00 BST). Travel firms are advising people to check online before going to airports, railway stations or ferry terminals. Here are some of the tales of those who have been affected by the rule change.

Image copyright Scott Cuthbert Image caption Scott and Tracy Cuthbert have cut short their holiday in France to beat the quarantine

2. Virus cases stable across most of England

Despite coronavirus flare-ups in local hotspots, cases across England appear to be levelling off, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ONS, which has been regularly testing people in private households since April, said evidence of a "small increase" in people testing positive in July has now stabilised. However, the latest government figures released on Friday showed the number of daily positive tests in the UK was the highest it has been since 14 June, with 1,441 confirmed cases.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. YO! Sushi to shut restaurants and cut 250 jobs

YO! Sushi - the company known for its conveyor belt service - has announced it will close 19 restaurants and cut 250 staff as part of a company-wide restructure. It said it needed to take "decisive action to adapt to the lasting changes" brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The company is launching a company voluntary arrangement, allowing it to shut loss-making sites.

Image copyright Yo! Sushi

4. Labour wants U-turn over 'exams fiasco'

Labour has called on the government to scrap the process used to award A-Level grades in England this year - after exams were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic - and accept teacher recommendations instead. Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said young people had been "betrayed" by a system that has led to 280,000 pupils having their marks downgraded. Many students have been left with questions - here experts answer some of those.

5. Capt Sir Tom Moore's official portrait unveiled

Captain Sir Tom Moore became one of the faces of the coronavirus lockdown after his fundraising efforts saw him raise more than £32m for NHS charities, and now his face has been immortalised in an oil painting. An official portrait of the 100-year-old Army veteran has been unveiled at the National Army Museum in London.

Image copyright Alexander Chamberlin Image caption The oil painting was commissioned by the Army and painted by former Army officer Alexander Chamberlin

