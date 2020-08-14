Image copyright Getty Images

People coming to the UK from France and several other countries will be forced to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday.

What's changed?

The latest additions to the UK government's list of countries exempt from quarantine rules are France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba.

What are the quarantine rules?

From early June, most people entering the UK from abroad were told to self-isolate for 14 days to help contain any coronavirus cases from overseas.

A month later, the government published a list of ''lower-risk'' countries that could be visited without the need to self-isolate on return to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can make their own quarantine rules, but they have tended to be similar.

Travellers from affected countries - including UK nationals - are asked to provide an address where they will self-isolate for 14 days. They can be fined £100 for failing to fill in a form with these details.

One in five eligible passengers will be called or texted to check they are following the rules.

People who do not self-isolate can be fined up to £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and £480 in Scotland. There are fines up to £5,000 for persistent offenders.

When do the new restrictions kick in?

The rules for the new additions to the list, including France, will come into effect at 04:00 BST on Saturday 15 August.

Can I get back before then?

You can try. But with about 160,000 UK tourists thought to be in France at present, and the deadline is expected to lead to thousands of people rushing to ports and airports in a bid to avoid quarantine.

Google Flight data shows just a handful of flights are still available between Paris and London on Friday - with prices well above average rates. Meanwhile, the Eurotunnel website is reportedly struggling to deal with the volume of inquiries.

Can I still go on my holiday?

If the new rules will affect your ability to work when you return to the UK, it could mean having to cancel your trip.

In cases where only quarantine rules are changed, you are unlikely to be able to get your money back from tour operators, airlines or hotels.

However, if the Foreign Office also advises against travel to a country - as is now the case for France - then a refund for the whole holiday or the opportunity to rearrange it should be granted.

Some people are exempt from the quarantine rules, including road haulage and freight workers.