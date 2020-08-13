Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Teens to get A-level results in no-exam year

Almost 300,000 teenagers will receive their A-level results on Thursday - but their grades are based on estimates as examinations were cancelled due to the pandemic. The way the grades have been decided remains controversial. Ministers say a "triple lock" means students in England should get whichever is the highest out of three assessments - their estimated grade, an optional written paper in the autumn, or an appeal through their school if the estimated result is lower than the mock exam. About 40% of the grades awarded on Thursday will be different from teachers' predictions.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption After the long wait, students will be hoping for good news in their results

2. More coronavirus cases reported in New Zealand

After having no locally-transmitted coronavirus cases for more than three months, New Zealand has reported 14 new infections, a day after putting its largest city, Auckland, back into lockdown. Of the new cases, 13 are related to an outbreak within one family. The other new case is an arrival from overseas who has been placed in quarantine. New Zealand has been praised for its early response to the virus, and it has moved quickly to restrict movement in Auckland and enforce social distancing elsewhere.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. How will we vaccinate the world?

The massive global effort to find a vaccine against Covid-19 is well under way, but how well are preparations going to get it to the world's seven billion people? For its part, the UK has brought forward the construction and operation of the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre, which it's hoped will be able to distribute a jab created at the nearby University of Oxford. And while billions of doses will be needed to inoculate the world's population, there are fears of "vaccine nationalism" where countries operate in their own self-interest.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Amazon donates to stars' theatre fund

The streaming service Amazon Prime Video has announced that it is giving £500,000 to a fund aimed at helping theatre workers, which was set up by two of the stars of the hit TV series Fleabag. Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge said they were "blown away" by the "extraordinary" support. The donation will help provide hardship grants of £3,000 to staff and freelancers who have seen their work dry up as theatres have had to close because of the pandemic.

Image copyright PA Media

5. Lockdown photography 'set me up for life'

A teenager from Somerset has told of how taking photographs during the lockdown has helped him cope with the uncertainty around A-level results this year. James Manning, 18, wants to be a photojournalist and wildlife cameraman - and says his expanded photographic portfolio is a good back-up if his grades don't work out. He says the changes to how results will be awarded is unsettling - but feels he has become more self-reliant as a result of his photography.

Image copyright James Manning

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...loss of taste and smell are among the symptoms of coronavirus. Find out more about how it affects our bodies.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive. How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode, English, Welsh or Northern Irish council name, or Scottish health board name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – updated weekly. Although the numbers of deaths per 100,000 people shown in the charts above have not been weighted to account for variations in demography between local authorities, the virus is known to affect disproportionately older people, BAME people, and people from more deprived households or employed in certain occupations. Cases include positive tests of people in hospital and healthcare workers (Pillar 1) and people tested in the wider population (Pillar 2). Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers. Northern Ireland only publish new figures on weekdays. Average is a median average of rates per area in each UK nation. Source: UK public health bodies - updated daily.

If you can't see the look-up click here.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: