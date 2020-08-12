Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Williamson apologises for school and exam disruption

Gavin Williamson has apologised to pupils for disruption to learning during the pandemic. The education secretary also said every student will receive "credible, strong results" - after an approach to determining grades in England was criticised as "chaotic". It follows a U-turn in Scotland over how grades were estimated for exams. A-Level and BTEC results are due on Thursday morning across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, police in Manchester have warned students against celebrating together and spreading the virus.

2. Recession is unprecedented, Sunak says

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government is "grappling with something that is unprecedented" after figures showed the UK economy had suffered its biggest slump on record - as two consecutive quarters of decline were caused by the Covid-19 lockdown. The economy shrank 20.4% between April and June compared with the first three months of the year.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rishi Sunak: "We're grappling with something unprecedented"

3. Russia calls international concern over its vaccine 'groundless'

Russia says mounting international concern over the safety of its locally developed Covid-19 vaccine is "absolutely groundless". It comes after the country said the jab had been given regulatory approval despite less than two months of testing on humans. But experts have raised concerns about the speed of Russia's work - and a growing list of countries have expressed scepticism.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. 'We've been waiting months for a flight refund'

A new report by consumer group Which? says airlines are still taking too long to refund passengers. Among the unhappy customers are David Hanson and Jemima Rodwell who had to cancel their dream trip to New Zealand because of Covid-19 in March - and are still waiting for their money back five months on.

Image copyright David Hanson

5. How Ebola prepared one doctor for Covid-19

The Democratic Republic of the Congo was still dealing with Ebola when Covid-19 arrived. But for Doctors Without Borders staff member Papy Dieya, important lessons learned from Ebola have helped him to treat coronavirus patients.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How Ebola prepared one doctor for Covid-19

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...wearing a mask is mandatory in some circumstances, although the rules can differ in the UK nations. We have put together a user's guide to wearing a face covering.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive. How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode, English, Welsh or Northern Irish council name, or Scottish health board name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – updated weekly. Although the numbers of deaths per 100,000 people shown in the charts above have not been weighted to account for variations in demography between local authorities, the virus is known to affect disproportionately older people, BAME people, and people from more deprived households or employed in certain occupations. Cases include positive tests of people in hospital and healthcare workers (Pillar 1) and people tested in the wider population (Pillar 2). Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers. Northern Ireland only publish new figures on weekdays. Average is a median average of rates per area in each UK nation. Source: UK public health bodies - updated daily.

If you can't see the look-up click here.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: