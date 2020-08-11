Coronavirus: Scotland exam U-turn and NZ city back in lockdown
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Scottish school pupils have results upgraded
Thousands of school pupils are to have their exam results upgraded after the Scottish government agreed to accept teacher estimates of scores. A system to award grades was put in place to assess exams cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. Results that were downgraded will now be withdrawn and replaced by the original teacher estimates. One Motherwell student whose dream of becoming a doctor was shattered by downgraded Higher results, tells us she is "over the moon" she will now get her five As. All eyes are now on England, Wales and Northern Ireland, where A-level results are due on Thursday.
2. New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day run
New Zealand has put Auckland back into lockdown after recording four new Covid-19 cases, ending a 102-day streak without a local infection. The three-day measure came after the cases were confirmed - all were members of a single family who had not recently travelled. Restrictions will come into effect on Wednesday, as authorities scramble to trace contacts of the family.
3. Why is the unemployment rate close to a 40-year low?
Jobs are being cut around the UK because of the impact of coronavirus. However, the unemployment rate has remained unchanged. So, what's going on? The BBC's Ben King finds unemployment is difficult to measure and the picture now is complex.
4. Scottish Premiership games off after Covid breach
Celtic and Aberdeen have had their next two Scottish Premiership matches postponed after their players broke lockdown rules. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded the cancellation after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli flew to Spain, failed to quarantine, then played in a match. Ms Sturgeon said this was a "flagrant breach" of the guidelines.
5. Sex and coronavirus: How to have it safely
You've heard of the "new normal" around things like going back to work or shopping. But it also applies to sex, according to a sexual health charity. The Terrence Higgins Trust has published advice suggesting people avoid kissing, wear a face covering and choose positions that aren't face-to-face during sex. BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat has taken a closer look.
Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.
And don't forget...
...loss of taste and smell are among the symptoms of coronavirus. Find out more about how it affects our bodies.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Postcode search: See case numbers in your area.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- LOCKDOWN BABIES: How the pandemic is transforming the way we deal with pregnancy and birth
- 'HOMELESS HOTEL': Lockdown life inside emergency accommodation