Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Scottish school pupils have results upgraded

Thousands of school pupils are to have their exam results upgraded after the Scottish government agreed to accept teacher estimates of scores. A system to award grades was put in place to assess exams cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. Results that were downgraded will now be withdrawn and replaced by the original teacher estimates. One Motherwell student whose dream of becoming a doctor was shattered by downgraded Higher results, tells us she is "over the moon" she will now get her five As. All eyes are now on England, Wales and Northern Ireland, where A-level results are due on Thursday.

2. New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day run

New Zealand has put Auckland back into lockdown after recording four new Covid-19 cases, ending a 102-day streak without a local infection. The three-day measure came after the cases were confirmed - all were members of a single family who had not recently travelled. Restrictions will come into effect on Wednesday, as authorities scramble to trace contacts of the family.

3. Why is the unemployment rate close to a 40-year low?

Jobs are being cut around the UK because of the impact of coronavirus. However, the unemployment rate has remained unchanged. So, what's going on? The BBC's Ben King finds unemployment is difficult to measure and the picture now is complex.

4. Scottish Premiership games off after Covid breach

Celtic and Aberdeen have had their next two Scottish Premiership matches postponed after their players broke lockdown rules. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded the cancellation after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli flew to Spain, failed to quarantine, then played in a match. Ms Sturgeon said this was a "flagrant breach" of the guidelines.

5. Sex and coronavirus: How to have it safely

You've heard of the "new normal" around things like going back to work or shopping. But it also applies to sex, according to a sexual health charity. The Terrence Higgins Trust has published advice suggesting people avoid kissing, wear a face covering and choose positions that aren't face-to-face during sex. BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat has taken a closer look.

