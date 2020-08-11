Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Scotland pupils to return to schools

Schools in the Borders and Shetland welcome back their pupils on Tuesday for the start of the new term - the first in Scotland to fully reopen since the coronavirus lockdown began almost five months ago. Schools in other areas will start to return from Wednesday. There will be no physical distancing between the children, but staff will be required to be two metres apart from students and other adults. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has acknowledged that some may feel anxious about returning, but said the importance of getting young people back into education "cannot be over-stated".

2. Universities urged to be flexible over A-levels

The government has called on universities to keep places open for those students in England who decide to appeal against the results of their A-level exams. This year's tests were scrapped because of the pandemic, and the results due on Thursday will be based on teachers' predicted grades - which will be adjusted by exam boards to take into account the school's previous performance at A-level. The appeal to universities comes after a row in Scotland where high-achieving pupils from schools that had struggled in the past saw their results downgraded.

3. Employment in biggest fall for more than a decade

Latest figures show the UK has suffered its biggest quarterly decline in employment since 2009, decreasing by 220,000 between April and June. Unemployment has not risen as fast as was expected as firms have taken advantage of the government's furlough scheme. But economists warn that the full effect of the pandemic on unemployment may not be felt until the programme ends in October.

4. Arts venues to go red for live events awareness campaign

A day of action on Tuesday will highlight the impact of the pandemic on entertainment and the arts, with venues including the National Theatre in London and the Britannia Panopticon Music Hall in Glasgow turning their lights red to raise concerns about job losses in the sector. Organisers of the "Red Alert" campaign say more than a million professionals are at risk of losing their jobs without additional financial support from the government.

5. Does your mask need an upgrade?

French designer Anne Sophie Cochevelou has been designing extravagant face coverings adorned with anything she can find from Barbies to Pokemon toys. Cochevelou, who has been working from her home in London since the start of lockdown, says she wants to inspire people to get more fun and creative with their masks.

