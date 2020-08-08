UK weather: Beaches busy as hot weather continues
Temperatures have surged for a second day in a row in parts of the UK, peaking at 34.5C in Frittenden, Kent.
The Met Office issued a level three health warning in south-east England - where temperatures are not expected to fall until mid-week - but it was some 20C cooler in parts of Scotland.
As sun worshippers in the south headed to the nearest stretch of coast, people appeared unfazed by the crowds - and the seemingly limited social distancing - relishing the opportunity to get out in the fresh air and "do normal things".
One man in Bournemouth told the BBC he was "not at all worried" by the number of people on the beach.
"We're out in the open and it's fresh air and I think it's perfectly alright," he said.
"This does more good than bars."
Another beachgoer said the crowds at Bournemouth were to be expected on such a hot day.
"I'm not at all surprised. We expected this. We're loving it.
"It's great to be amongst people in the sun and the sea, just doing normal things," she said.
"From what I observe, I think everyone is keeping a respectful distance. I've not seen anything troublesome that's made me slightly uneasy. It just feels good to be here."
"It's actually quite quiet," said a man who had travelled to Bournemouth from Guildford.
"I've seen this place much busier and today it's not too bad. Everyone is keeping their distance - no one is in your face really."
But one woman was a little more concerned by the crowds: "I'm quite shocked at how busy it is," she told the BBC, although she added that most people appeared to be social distancing.
.