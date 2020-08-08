Image copyright EPA Image caption Bournemouth seafront was once again a popular draw as crowds descended on its sandy shores and took refuge under colourful parasols

Temperatures have surged for a second day in a row in parts of the UK, peaking at 34.5C in Frittenden, Kent.

The Met Office issued a level three health warning in south-east England - where temperatures are not expected to fall until mid-week - but it was some 20C cooler in parts of Scotland.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lifeguards and other emergency services were on duty in case of accidents or anti-social behaviour. Here a lifeguard patrols at Boscombe beach in Dorset

As sun worshippers in the south headed to the nearest stretch of coast, people appeared unfazed by the crowds - and the seemingly limited social distancing - relishing the opportunity to get out in the fresh air and "do normal things".

One man in Bournemouth told the BBC he was "not at all worried" by the number of people on the beach.

"We're out in the open and it's fresh air and I think it's perfectly alright," he said.

"This does more good than bars."

Another beachgoer said the crowds at Bournemouth were to be expected on such a hot day.

"I'm not at all surprised. We expected this. We're loving it.

"It's great to be amongst people in the sun and the sea, just doing normal things," she said.

"From what I observe, I think everyone is keeping a respectful distance. I've not seen anything troublesome that's made me slightly uneasy. It just feels good to be here."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Several beaches around Bournemouth and Poole were given a "red alert" on Saturday because of the volume of people - suggesting it may not be possible to stay a safe distance apart and minimise coronavirus risks

Image copyright PA Media Image caption There were also large crowds at Southend beach in Essex...

Image copyright NASA Image caption ... but some found it easier to socially distance

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Back in Bournemouth, beachgoers told the BBC they could keep their distance despite the crowds...

"It's actually quite quiet," said a man who had travelled to Bournemouth from Guildford.

"I've seen this place much busier and today it's not too bad. Everyone is keeping their distance - no one is in your face really."

But one woman was a little more concerned by the crowds: "I'm quite shocked at how busy it is," she told the BBC, although she added that most people appeared to be social distancing.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Brighton was also packed with beachgoers enjoying the sunshine...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption ... as was Margate beach in Kent

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The long, sunny days are expected to be followed by tropical nights - swimmers enjoying the daytime heat in Southend beach

