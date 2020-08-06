People arriving into the UK from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will have to quarantine for 14 days, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps said the changes start at 04:00 BST on Saturday except in Wales, where it starts at midnight Thursday.

The countries are the latest to be affected by a change in travel advice, after Spain and Luxembourg saw quarantines re-imposed last month.

Anyone returning to the UK will have to stay indoors for two weeks.

