Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. Bank boss backs end to furlough

The governor of the Bank of England has backed the government's decision to end its furlough scheme in October. Andrew Bailey told the BBC it was important that policymakers helped workers to "move forward" rather than keep them in unproductive jobs. Here's what happens when the furlough scheme ends. The Bank of England said earlier the economic downturn has so far been less severe than first feared.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Andrew Bailey says the UK economy has picked up as restrictions are lifted

2. Virus cases increase in Aberdeen outbreak

The number of coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Aberdeen has increased to 79 - with more expected in the coming days. Meanwhile for Aberdeen's hospitality workers, the latest localised lockdown measures have made the pandemic feel "never ending".

Image copyright Getty Images

3. NI pupils to return full-time

All school pupils in Northern Ireland will return to the classroom full-time next month, ministers have announced. Rules will also be introduced requiring the wearing of face coverings in shops, bringing the region in line with England and Scotland. It comes as the reopening of pubs that only sell drinks in Northern Ireland is delayed until at least 1 September.

Image copyright PA Media

4. Huge increase in families hitting benefits cap

The number of families affected by the benefit cap, which limits how much any one household can receive in benefits, rose by 93% between February and May. The government increased some payments to help people cope with the coronavirus crisis, but charities say people with high rents have lost out. Figures show 154,000 households had their benefits capped in May.

Image copyright PA Media

5. Back to work. Kids' clubs closed. What do you do?

With kids off school and lockdown easing, childcare has become a summer issue for many parents returning to work. There have been warnings of a "perfect storm" for working parents - of rising costs and providers closing. So how are parents managing? The BBC's Hazel Shearing finds out.

Image copyright Panash Shah

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...loss of taste and smell are among the symptoms of coronavirus. Find out more about how it affects our bodies.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest from our live page.

Postcode search: See case numbers in your area.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: