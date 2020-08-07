Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Belgium, Andorra, and Bahamas on UK quarantine list

Travellers coming into Britain from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas will be required to quarantine for 14 days, the UK government has announced. The Foreign Office is also warning against all but essential travel to the three countries because of their high infection rates. Anyone not complying with the requirement to quarantine can be fined as much as £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland or £480 in Scotland.

2. Warning as Leicester lockdown set to be relaxed

People in Leicester, the first UK area to be subject to a local lockdown to tackle an increase in coronavirus infections, have been told not to "throw away all the hard work" as pubs and restaurants are due to open for the first time since March. Pubs in the rest of England were able to reopen on 4 July, but Leicester was excluded and placed in lockdown when it had an infection rate of 135 per 100,000 people. In the week up to 1 August this had dropped to 57.4 per 100,000.

3. 'No risk' for chemotherapy in cancer patients with Covid-19

Continuing chemotherapy for cancer patients who have coronavirus does not put their survival at risk, a study has found. According to research carried out in the UK, Spain, Italy and Germany, treatments such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy did not seem to increase mortality risk from Covid-19. But UK cancer patients who had coronavirus were more likely to die than those in the three other countries, and researchers say they want to find out why.

4. Symptom-less cases 'have same amount of virus'

A South Korean study has found people who have Covid-19 but do not show any symptoms have as much of the virus in their nose and throat as those who are obviously unwell. While it is thought a significant number of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, the researchers were unable to say how much these people pass the virus on. One expert suggested those without symptoms represented a lower risk to other people's health because they were not coughing droplets everywhere.

5. How to stay cool in a face mask

Southern and eastern England is set for some hot weather over the coming days - and, along with the usual summer necessities of sun cream and shades, a face mask will also be in our inventory. But wearing them in plus 30C may be a bit uncomfortable. Fortunately we've put together a handy how-to guide to make the experience a little more bearable.

And don't forget...

...wearing a mask is mandatory in some circumstances, although the rules can differ in the UK nations. We have put together a user's guide to wearing a mask.

