1. Safety concerns over 50 million PPE masks

Legal papers seen by the BBC show 50 million masks ordered by the government to protect health workers will not be used by the NHS because of safety concerns. The FFP2 respirator masks were bought as part of a £252m contract signed in April with Ayanda Capital Limited. But their use in the health service has been halted because they have loops which hook over the user's ears and there are concerns this may not provide a tight-enough fit to prevent virus particles from being inhaled. Ayanda Capital says its product meets the specification the government set out.

2. Trump campaign targeted over virus claims

Facebook and Twitter have taken action against Donald Trump's re-election campaign after it posted a clip from an interview with the president in which he claimed children had immunity to coronavirus. This runs counter to official US public health advice. Facebook said it removed the video because it was in violation of its policies on coronavirus misinformation. Twitter said the Trump campaign account would be suspended until the tweet was deleted. Experts say children can catch and spread the virus but they're less likely to become seriously ill.

3. 'Eerily quiet' Aberdeen as lockdown in force

Scotland's first local lockdown has come into force following a spike in new coronavirus cases. The streets of Aberdeen were deserted on Wednesday following the introduction of new restrictions including the closure of bars, cafes, and restaurants for seven days. Hospital visits have also been banned except where the patient is near the end of life. The city has seen a number of cases linked to local bars.

4. City dwellers seek life in the country

The coronavirus seems to have made some people question why they continue to live in cities, according to property website Rightmove and estate agents Knight Frank. A desire for countryside and outdoor space has led to more city residents looking to move, while increased remote working means some people can now consider living further away from their offices. Rightmove says searches for properties in villages jumped 126% in June and July.

5. Bugler to play until there are no more deaths

Army veteran Paul Goose, who has played the Last Post every night since lockdown began, says he will continue until there are no more coronavirus deaths in England. Mr Goose, from South Yorkshire, began his nightly routine on 29 March and has so far kept it going for 130 days. Each performance is live-streamed and dedicated to NHS staff, key workers and victims of the pandemic.

