1. Cluster spread prompts Aberdeen lockdown

Pubs, bars and restaurants in Aberdeen are closing for at least a week following a cluster of cases linked to hospitality venues, as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the city. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says there have been 54 cases in a "significant outbreak" and that the cluster involves infections in the community. Meanwhile in England, people in Preston, Lancashire, are beingh warned lockdown measures may soon return to the city due to a rise in virus cases.

2. Ethnic minorities 'over-exposed' to Covid-19

People from ethnic minority backgrounds in Britain "face greater barriers" when trying to protect themselves from coronavirus, according to a report. The Runnymede Trust, a race equality think-tank, says Bangladeshi and black African people are most vulnerable. Jobs, households and using public transport are all said to be risk factors, BBC health correspondent Anna Collinson reports.

3. WH Smith may cut 1,500 jobs after lockdown sales decline

The pandemic is continuing to impact the High Street. WH Smith says it is considering cutting 1,500 jobs - 11% of its workforce - after the coronavirus lockdown caused sales to plummet. Most of the jobs being lost will be at the company's travel sites, situated at airports and railway stations. Bookmaker William Hill also says 119 of its High Street betting shops will not re-open after the shutdown forced by the coronavirus outbreak, but it says most of the 300 staff affected are being redeployed.

4. Government performance a pantomime, says actors' union

The government's coronavirus performance has been a "pantomime", the union for actors and entertainment industry professionals tells the BBC. Paul Fleming, general secretary-elect of Equity, says more state funding is needed to keep the arts going through the pandemic. He called for greater "clarity" on when theatres, circuses, concert halls and other venues can reopen in England.

5. Mulan sweeps straight to small screen

Disney's live-action remake of classic film Mulan will be available to subscribers of its streaming service in several countries, including the UK, this autumn. The decision to skip most of the world's cinemas and go straight to streaming follows uncertainty about when big film theatre chains in the US will be able to reopen. It came as the entertainment giant reported huge losses caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

