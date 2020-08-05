Meghan allowed to keep friends' identities secret

Image copyright PA Media

The Duchess of Sussex has been allowed to keep the names of friends who gave a magazine interview about her secret in her case against the Mail on Sunday.

Mr Justice Warby said their identities should be protected "for the time being at least".

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy and copyright infringement after it reproduced parts of a letter sent to her father in 2018.

The publisher, which denies the claims, said her friends could be witnesses.

Associated Newspapers also said the letter was first referenced in the interview given by Meghan's five friends to the US magazine People.