Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. New Covid tests to give results in 90 minutes

Swab tests that can detect coronavirus within 90 minutes will be rolled out in care homes from next week, the government says. Thousands of DNA test machines offering results in a similar timescale will start to be used across NHS hospitals from September, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying they will help "break chains of transmission quickly".

2. Half-price meal scheme begins

Diners across the UK will be able to enjoy half-price meals at more than 72,000 venues from today, as the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme begins. The offer - available from Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August - aims to boost lockdown-hit restaurants, cafes and pubs. However, critics say unhealthy food should have been excluded.

3. Lockdown 'reverse gear' warning after pub cluster

Scotland's national clinical director says there must be a "reverse gear" over easing lockdown after 13 Covid-19 cases were linked to one pub in Aberdeen. Prof Jason Leitch says he's "worried about indoor hospitality", adding: "I don't think we should overreact, but... we should pay attention to outbreaks in call centres, pharmacies and pubs." NHS Grampian says contact-tracing efforts are continuing.

4. Tips for keeping kids off screens

With the summer holidays following on from months of lockdown-enforced home schooling, primary school teacher Jade Williams shares her tips for parents on how to keep kids entertained and away from screens.

5. 'I feel that mehndi saved my life'

Baveesha Ranchhod, 28, from Slough in Berkshire, taught herself henna tattooing after being furloughed from her job. She believes the repetitive nature of the patterns and the smell of the oils used in the making of natural henna can help with anxiety and depression.

