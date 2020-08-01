Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll have another update for you on Sunday morning.

1. Lockdown easing on hold as shielding ends for millions

More than two million people who have been shielding against coronavirus because they are at high risk can now leave their homes and return to work in most of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. It comes as a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England has been postponed due to rise in cases. Here's all you need to know about the new measures.

2. Job-hunting: 'I apply everywhere - few firms reply'

The jobs market has become increasingly difficult in the last few months, with many people struggling to find work. Nick and Emily McKerrell, who have university degrees, several years in employment and youth on their side, say few employers bother to even reply to their applications. Meanwhile, more than half of those furloughed during the pandemic are now back at work, research suggests.

Image caption Nick and Emily McKerrell are frustrated that few firms bother to reply

3. Locals in Cornwall 'too scared' to go shopping

Residents living in popular tourist towns have said they are "too scared" to go shopping because of the high volume of visitors who are ignoring social distancing rules. Cornish resorts have been described by some locals as "absolute madness" and "Benidorm on steroids".

4. Muslims mark second Eid of extended lockdown

For Muslims in Leicester, Eid celebrations are looking very different this year. With the city still in lockdown and restrictions not due to be lifted until Monday, religious leaders and councils have reminded people not to gather in mosques and everyone has been encouraged to stay at home. The timing of the latest lockdown rules has been criticised by one Muslim leader, who said the "spirit of Eid has gone".

Image caption The Patel family had spent two years planning a pilgrimage to Mecca

5. Tracking new outbreaks in the sewers

Spain is one of the worst-hit European countries for coronavirus, with around 15,000 new cases of the disease being reported in the past week. In the city of Valencia, a team of engineers and scientists are going into the sewer network in an attempt to find out where outbreaks are likely to spring up next.

