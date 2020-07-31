Image copyright Reuters

The PM has decided that the next easing of coronavirus restrictions - due to come in this weekend - will be postponed, the BBC has been told.

Boris Johnson briefed opposition leaders ahead of a news conference scheduled for 12:00 BST, sources said.

Further venues such as casinos and bowling alleys were meant to be reopening as part of the changes.

The rethink follows new restrictions for people in parts of northern England, after a spike in virus cases.

Live indoor theatre and concerts were also due to resume with socially distanced audiences from the start of August.

On the same date the government was due to update its advice on going to work, asking employers to make decisions about how and where their staff can work safely.

And the 2.2 million people who have been self-isolating in England during the pandemic had been told they would no longer need to shield from 1 August.

Details of exactly what was changed are expected in the prime minister's midday press conference.