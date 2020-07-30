Coronavirus: Luxembourg taken off UK travel exemption list
- 30 July 2020
Passengers arriving in the UK from Luxembourg from Friday will have to self-isolate for 14 days after the country was removed from the quarantine-free list.
The government said there had been a "consistent increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country.