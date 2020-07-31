Quiz: Can you answer these six basic questions about coronavirus in the UK?
It's been six months since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the UK and four months since the country went into lockdown. How much can you remember about some of the basic facts and rules about coronavirus in the UK?
Choose an option for each question below to reveal the answers.
If you can't see the questions for the quiz above, click here.
What information do we collect from this quiz? Privacy notice.
