Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. England hit hardest by virus in Europe

New analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows England had the highest levels of excess deaths - the number of fatalities above the five-year average - in Europe between the end of February and mid-June. It saw the second highest peak rates of death in Europe after Spain, but also had the longest period where fatalities were above average, so overall had the highest levels.

2. Jet2 tells travellers in Spain to fly home early

Jet2 has asked customers on the Balearic and Canary Islands to end their package holidays early. The government is advising tourists in Spain that there is no need to leave the country yet, but hundreds have had their return flights cancelled and been asked to leave earlier. Arrivals to the UK from Spain must now quarantine for two weeks. Jet2 called for "clarity and consistency " from No 10.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Tui to shut 166 High Street shops

The holiday firm Tui is to close 166 High Street stores in the UK and in Ireland, affecting up to 900 jobs. The firm said a shift to customers booking online - accelerated by the pandemic - had led to the decision. Meanwhile, John Lewis - which plans to close eight of its 50 stores - is exploring a novel solution to its vacant retail spaces: mixed-use affordable housing.

Image copyright Reuters

4. Scotland to reopen schools and pause shielding

Nicola Sturgeon unveiled changes to Scotland's lockdown, with schools allowed to reopen from 11 August. The First Minister said gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts could reopen on 14 September; and shielding for those most at risk from the virus will be paused from 1 August. The devolved nations have their own lockdown powers and can alter measures at different times.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: Schools in Scotland to fully reopen from 11 August

5. 'It's behind you'

Cinderella's carriage and Aladdin's lamp are among a warehouse of pantomime props that were "abandoned" when the UK went into lockdown in March. Pantomimes are popular with many families at Christmas but Steve Boden, of Imagine Theatre, says putting one on is a year-long operation. With preparations hit hard by the pandemic, can the show go on?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Inside an 'abandoned' panto warehouse

Stay up-to-date with the latest on coronavirus by signing up to our daily news briefing, delivered from the BBC to your inbox, each weekday morning.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest in our live page.

Plus, if you do make it abroad this summer, here's what you can expect on your holiday.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: