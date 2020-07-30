Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Virus self-isolation period to rise to 10 days

People in England who show coronavirus symptoms will have to stay at home for 10 days, rather than the current seven, Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical adviser, is expected to announce. It is unclear whether the devolved nations will follow England's lead, but the current self-isolation guidance has been adopted UK-wide.

2. UK lockdown solidarity 'starting to fray'

Feelings of solidarity that developed within communities during lockdown are beginning to fray, a report warns. The Together campaign says polling data suggests the number of people who felt the UK was "too focused on what divides us" fell during lockdown - but that the spirit of unity may now be dissipating.

3. 'The worst feeling in the world'

Yvonne Connelly, who was shielding at home during lockdown, describes her devastation at being unable to see her mother in the weeks before her death. She was talking to BBC Panorama, which is telling the story of how the pandemic unfolded through staff, residents and relatives at two residential care homes.

4. Domestic abuse: Surviving lockdown

During the first three weeks of lockdown, 16 women and children died at the hands of men - the highest in 11 years. And the Domestic Abuse Helpline took more than 40,000 calls during the first three months. We hear from survivors and those who fled their abuser during lockdown.

5. How to ace a video interview

With interviews increasingly being conducted over Zoom, Skype or FaceTime - and a scramble for jobs due to coronavirus - employment coach Dominic Joyce offers eight tips to help you perform well.

