The length of time people with coronavirus symptoms have to self-isolate for is set to be increased to 10 days.

Currently, those who have a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste or smell, have to seclude themselves for seven days.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to announce on Thursday that the period is being extended.

It comes after the prime minister warned of a second wave of infection.

The current advice is UK-wide but it is not clear if the changes will affect the devolved nations.

There have been concerns about several local outbreaks across the UK, including in Oldham, Wrexham and Staffordshire.