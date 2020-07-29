Image copyright Foreign Office

The next chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, otherwise known as MI6, has been named as Richard Moore.

Mr Moore is currently political director at the Foreign Office and a former ambassador to Turkey. He will take over as MI6 chief in the autumn.

He succeeds Sir Alex Younger, who has been in the post for almost six years.

Mr Moore would bring "tremendous experience" to the role, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

MI6 is the UK's foreign intelligence service and is responsible for gathering intelligence outside the UK.

It says its three core aims are stopping terrorism, disrupting the activity of hostile states, and giving the UK a cyber advantage.

Its counterpart intelligence agency, MI5, is responsible for protecting the UK, its citizens and interests at home and overseas, against threats to national security.

Libya-born Mr Moore has previously held director roles in MI6 and has been deputy national security adviser in the Cabinet Office.

During his career he has been posted to Vietnam, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia.

According to his biography online, he is married with two children and his interests include golf, hiking, scuba-diving, Turkish carpets and porcelain, and visiting historical sites.

'Vital role'

"I am pleased and honoured to be asked to return to lead my service," said Mr Moore.

"SIS plays a vital role - with MI5 and GCHQ - in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas.

"I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave and dedicated team at SIS."

Outgoing MI6 chief Sir Alex Younger said: "I am delighted by this appointment.

"Richard is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and we look forward to welcoming him back to the service."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Outgoing chief Alex Younger joined the SIS in 1991

Mr Raab also said he was delighted to appoint Mr Moore.

"He returns to SIS with tremendous experience and will oversee the work of a group of men and women whose tireless efforts are rarely seen in public, but which are critical for the security and prosperity of the UK," he said.

"I pay tribute to Sir Alex Younger for everything he has done during his time leading the Secret Intelligence Service.

"He has carefully and effectively guided the service during a time of increased and more diverse threats."

Sir Alex took up the role of SIS chief - known as C - in 2014.

Public speeches by the head of MI6 are rare. In 2018, Sir Alex spoke at the University of St Andrews, where he studied as an undergraduate.

In the speech, he raised questions over Chinese technology companies being involved in the UK's communications infrastructure.

He also said Russia should not underestimate the UK's capabilities.