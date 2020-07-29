Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. To test or not to test

We've heard from Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who's said testing is not a "silver bullet" to stop the need for quarantine for people returning from Spain. Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye wants tests at airports, and again a few days later, as an alternative. While Conservative MP Crispin Blunt thinks a more targeted use of quarantine measures would get more public support than a blanket rule for the whole of Spain. You can read more on why the UK isn't testing travellers on their return home here.

2. A 'cluster' in Glasgow?

A possible coronavirus "cluster" is being investigated in the Glasgow area after 14 new cases were reported there, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. Health teams were looking at whether the possible cluster could be linked to a specific location, and contact tracing had begun, she added. Find out how many confirmed cases there are in your area here.

3. Young people 'must do more'

Infections among the younger generations could be driving recent spikes in cases across Europe, says the World Health Organization. Its Europe director, Dr Hans Kluge, is urging authorities to do more to encourage all young people to act responsibly this summer in the fight against coronavirus. Our health correspondent Nick Triggle asks how scared should we be of a "second wave"?

4. A royal lockdown

We've all learned something about ourselves in lockdown, even the Duke of Cambridge it seems. Home-schooling and keeping his young children entertained have been "pretty testing", the prince told That Peter Crouch Podcast. "I've learned my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was - and my wife has super patience," he said.

5. 'I can't thank them enough'

"How can you thank people who saved your life?" asked 47-year-old Roehl Ribaya, who spent 60 days being treated for coronavirus at an intensive care unit in Blackpool. As the ICU's last Covid patient was wheeled out to applause, lead consultant Dr Jason Cupitt said it felt amazing and sent out "the message that we have survived the first wave of this silent killer".

