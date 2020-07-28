Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Spain travel row

We've heard from the prime minister, who has defended the UK's decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain. Boris Johnson warns there are signs of a "second wave" of coronavirus in Europe and said the government would continue to take further action "where it is necessary". But Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez says the rules are "unjust", arguing tourists in most regions in Spain would be safer from coronavirus than in the UK. You can read more about the quarantine rules - reintroduced for mainland Spain over the weekend - here.

2. Extra virus measures for Oldham

The town in Greater Manchester has introduced tighter coronavirus restrictions following what Oldham Council says is a "dramatic" rise in cases. Measures include keeping two metres apart outside and residents are being asked by the council not to have social visitors to their homes. There have been 114 cases recorded so far in the week to 24 July - equivalent to more than 48 per 100,000 population and more than four times as many as the week before. Find out how many confirmed cases there are in your area here.

3. Selfridges staff cuts

There's been some more gloomy news for the High Street this afternoon as upmarket department store chain Selfridges announces it is cutting 450 staff - 14% of its workforce. It says the coronavirus outbreak has led to "the toughest year we have experienced in our recent history". It's not yet clear where the job cuts are but the retailer has four stores - one each in London and Birmingham, and two in Manchester.

4. Lockdown recordings

Recordings of silent London streets during lockdown show the capital has been quieter than in 1928, our education correspondent Sean Coughlan reports. The audio is set to become part of a Museum of London collection and will be kept in a project capturing the experiences of Covid-19. The recordings will be made available on the museum's website alongside audio of the same London streets from 1928.

5. Couple reunited

Married for an impressive 63 years, Margaret and Bob were unable to see each other during lockdown because of coronavirus rules. Margaret - who would usually visit her husband at his care home every day - says she was devastated during this time. But as restrictions eased, Margaret was allowed to visit Bob for a "wee bit chat". Cameras captured the moment they reunited.

