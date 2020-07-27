Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Spanish travel advice updated

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has updated its travel advice to Spain. Britons are now advised against all non-essential travel to the country, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks there. It comes after a quarantine for travellers returning to the UK from Spain was reintroduced over the weekend. We've been answering your questions about the travel rules for Spain here. Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is leaving a family holiday in Spain early to return to the UK, after the new restrictions came into force.

2. Economic recovery

Forecasters are warning the UK economy could take until 2024 to return to the size it was before lockdown. Analysis from the EY Item Club, which uses a similar economic model to the Treasury, suggests unemployment will rise to 9% from 3.9%. It also estimates the economy will shrink by 11.5% this year, worse than the 8% it predicted only a month ago. The Item Club says consumers have been more cautious than expected, while growth is also being dampened by low business investment.

3. Cat tests positive

A pet cat has become the first animal in the UK to test positive for the strain of coronavirus causing the current pandemic. It's thought the cat caught coronavirus from its owner, who had previously tested positive for the virus. But experts say there's no cause for alarm - they stress the case is very rare and does not mean the disease is being spread to people by their pets. We've looked at the evidence on pets catching Covid-19 here.

4. Lockdown fines

Men aged 18 to 34 from ethnic minority groups were twice as likely to be fined for breaching lockdown laws as young white men, new figures suggest. Overall, those from minority ethnic groups were 1.6 times more likely to be fined than white people, according to a report by the National Police Chiefs' Council. NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said it was "a concern to see disparity" but it was a "complex picture" and each force would work to "mitigate any risks of bias - conscious or unconscious". You can read more about the powers police have to enforce lockdown rules here.

5. Vietnam Covid survivor

Scottish pilot Stephen Cameron made headlines around the world after surviving for more than two months on a ventilator in Vietnam. Now recovering in hospital back in the UK, the 42-year-old from Motherwell is warning Britons "not to be blasé" about the virus. He told the BBC he was a "living example" of how serious it can be, while his doctors said he now faces "a long path" to recovery.

