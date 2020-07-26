Image copyright Geograph/Ian Capper Image caption The lifeboat launched off Aberdovey beach, which is popular for tourists

Eight people are being resuscitated after being caught in a rip current off the north Wales coast, the RNLI has said.

It said a lifeboat had launched from Aberdovey, Gwynedd, at about 14:20 BST.

Rescuers were called after reports of three casualties in difficulty off the coast, but when they arrived they found eight in the water.

Two air ambulances and the coastguard helicopter are at the scene of the rescue.

The harbour village, off the Dyfi Estuary and set within Snowdonia National Park, is popular with tourists due to its long sandy beach and water sports.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated as more information is confirmed.