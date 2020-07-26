Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. Quarantine for travellers arriving from Spain

New coronavirus travel rules have come into force, which dictate that travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must self-isolate for 14 days. The government implemented the new measures following a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain and warnings that a second wave could be imminent in the country. "Devastated" holidaymakers have spoken to the BBC about how they have been impacted by the changes. You can find out exactly what the rules are here.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Many Britons have homes in Spain - and it is also popular with tourists

2. Boris Johnson's obesity crackdown strategy

The prime minister will unveil his strategy to tackle obesity tomorrow - including 12-week plans to help people lose weight and cycling being prescribed by GPs. However, it is not yet clear how much new money will be allocated to the anti-obesity drive. Ministers estimate that about two-thirds of adults in the UK are above a healthy weight, and that overweight and obesity related conditions are costing the NHS more than £6bn each year.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption GPs will be encouraged prescribe cycling where appropriate

3. Soft play centres 'face wipe out'

The fun but tricky-to-clean indoor attraction, soft play centres, face being wiped out during the coronavirus pandemic - as one of the last industries to have a proposed opening date. In the last three weeks, at least 15 have closed their doors permanently and many more are set to follow. Thousands have signed a petition calling for more financial support for the UK's centres. The BBC has spoken to several business owners about how they are coping.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bye bye ball pools

4. False claims about vaccines debunked

In the week that Oxford University announced promising results from its coronavirus vaccine trial, BBC Reality Check has been looking at claims on social media about vaccines and misleading statements about their safety. The anti-vaccination movement has gained traction online in recent years, and campaigners opposed to vaccination have moved their focus to making claims relating to the coronavirus.

Image copyright SOPA Images

5. Want to work from home in Barbados?

Bored of working from home? A new scheme launched by the government of Barbados, the Barbados Welcome Stamp, is giving international visitors the opportunity to work remotely on the island for up to a year. The Barbados remote work visa is open to qualifying applicants worldwide, for a payment of either £1,590 (US$2,000) per person, or £2,385 (US$3,000) per family. It is proving especially popular in the US, UK and Canada.

Image caption Barbados says its new visa "lets you work remotely in paradise for up to a year"

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus indexon our live page.

And with more people working from home as a result of the pandemic, we look at how some might be able to reduce their tax bill.

