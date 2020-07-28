Image copyright PA Image caption Madeleine McCann was three years old when she went missing in 2007

Police are searching an allotment in Hannover in connection with their investigation into a 43-year-old man suspected over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, German prosecutors have told the BBC.

Christian B, a sex offender in prison in Germany, was revealed last month as the main suspect in the investigation.

The British girl was three years old when she went missing in 2007.