Madeleine McCann investigators search German allotment

  • 28 July 2020
Madeleine McCann Image copyright PA
Image caption Madeleine McCann was three years old when she went missing in 2007

Police are searching an allotment in Hannover in connection with their investigation into a 43-year-old man suspected over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, German prosecutors have told the BBC.

Christian B, a sex offender in prison in Germany, was revealed last month as the main suspect in the investigation.

The British girl was three years old when she went missing in 2007.