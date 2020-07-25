Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.

1. Indoor gyms and pools reopen in England

New rules allowing indoor pools and gyms to reopen in England have come into force, although at least a third of public facilities are expected to remain shut. Gyms will have to follow strict social distancing guidelines, including capacity limits, being controlled by a timed booking system, and reduced class sizes. BBC Newsbeat spoke to some of those desperate to get back.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Outdoor gyms have been open in England since 4 July

2. Obesity 'increases risks' from coronavirus

Being obese or overweight puts you at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19, experts have said after examining existing studies. The review of evidence by Public Health England found excess weight put people at greater risk of needing hospital admission or intensive care, and the risk grew substantially as weight increased. BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle looks at how bad the obesity problem is in the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The UK has one of the highest levels of obesity in Europe

3. Passport renewals to be fast-tracked

UK passport applications delayed by a backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be expedited if people are due to go on holiday within two weeks, the Home Office has said. Passport renewals will be delivered within five days for people waiting more than four weeks who produce evidence they are to due to travel.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 400,000 documents are still being processed because of fewer staff.

4. Did Bournemouth beach crowds spread the virus?

Last month, thousands of people flocked to Bournemouth beach for this year's warmest weekend - prompting Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council to declare a "major incident". The latest figures do not suggest a significant spike in coronavirus cases, but they have increased slightly.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 100 people a day were still dying of Covid-19 at the time this image was taken

5. How face coverings are changing the way we look

For many of us, face coverings have become an essential part of everyday life thanks to the coronavirus. But what are the side-effects of wearing one? From "maskne" to bold makeup looks, here's how face coverings are impacting the way we look.

Image copyright Melina Basnight Image caption Ms Basnight says makeup can provide a sense of normalcy

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus indexon our live page.

And with more people working from home as a result of the pandemic, we look at how some might be able to reduce their tax bill.

