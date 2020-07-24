Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. PM admits 'lessons to be learned' by government

Boris Johnson has admitted there were things the government could have done differently in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He told the BBC there were "lessons to be learned" about how the virus was managed in the first weeks and months, adding: "The single thing that we didn't see at the beginning was the extent to which it was being transmitted asymptomatically from person to person."

Image caption Boris Johnson said coronavirus had proved an "extraordinary time for the country"

2. Did Sweden's strategy succeed or fail?

Sweden has one of the highest death rates relative to population size in Europe and by far the worst among the Nordic nations, the rest of which chose to lock down early in the pandemic. However, the latest figures suggest Sweden is getting better at containing the virus.

3. Portugal remains on quarantine list

In changes that apply to England, travellers from Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia and St Vincent and the Grenadines won't have to go into isolation for two weeks on arrival but Portugal remains off the list of countries the government has exempted from quarantine restrictions. Read more on which other countries can you now visit and what you need to do when you return.

Image copyright AFP

4. Flu vaccine to be offered to most people in England

About 30 million people are to be offered a free flu vaccine in England this year to prepare for a winter that could see the annual flu season coincide with a surge in coronavirus, the government says. The NHS flu programme will now include all over-50s, people shielding and those who live with them as well as children in their first year of secondary school.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. 'Maize maze' thank you to the NHS

A family in Gainsborough, north Lincolnshire found a creative way to pay tribute to the NHS on their farm.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The maze spells out a thank you message to the NHS on the family farm in Gainsborough

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus indexon our live page.

Also, with new rules making face coverings mandatory in England in all shops, as well as enclosed public spaces, transport hubs, banks and post offices, watch our guide on the correct way to wear a face mask. - it turns out there is a wrong way.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: