Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Time for millions more to mask up

Face coverings are now compulsory for customers in shops in England, after new coronavirus rules came into force within 12 hours of the government issuing guidance on the change. It was already a requirement in Scotland but is not mandatory in Wales or Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. More to be offered flu vaccine

The flu vaccine programme is to be extended to about 30 million people in England as the government prepares for a winter that could see the annual flu season coincide with a surge in coronavirus. The over-50s and pupils in the first year of secondary school will be eligible for the first time. Plans for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are yet to be announced.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Question mark over 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics had been due to start today, before the pandemic forced organisers to push them back a year. Now, as Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports, some are worried the Games will never happen.

4. 'We can't afford to keep giving NHS discounts'

Social distancing measures and reduced footfall already have many small business owners feeling the pressure. Now some say they cannot afford to keep giving NHS workers discounts and are asking people to stop requesting them.

Image caption Edinburgh restaurateur Mohammed Alam was happy to offer discounts during lockdown but says he has to stop

5. My pregnancy in a pandemic

Coronavirus has meant pregnant women around the world have had to face additional challenges – like changing birth plans, social isolation, and financial challenges. Two women documented their birth stories for BBC News.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lockdown pregnancies had happy endings for Londoner Melinda Ashby and Canadian YouTuber Trina Duhra

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...to remind yourself of the rules on face coverings.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest from our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: